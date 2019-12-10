Syracuse University suspends Alpha Tau Omega fraternity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity has been suspended.

NewsChannel 9has learned that the fraternity was suspended for a violation of the student code of conduct. That means they’re no longer allowed to operate on campus.

Back in October, the university placed the fraternity under investigation. The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity was also part of that investigation.

No other details have been released.

