Syracuse University suspends Alpha Tau Omega fraternity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity has been suspended.
NewsChannel 9has learned that the fraternity was suspended for a violation of the student code of conduct. That means they’re no longer allowed to operate on campus.
Back in October, the university placed the fraternity under investigation. The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity was also part of that investigation.
No other details have been released.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App