SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store.

After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got to work and created an NIL online store for student-athletes to sign up and sell their merchandise.

Powered by Campus Ink, the Syracuse NIL Store is officially open and sells custom and co-licensed merchandise sold for Syracuse Orange student-athletes.

The NIL store provides opportunities for family, friends and fans of Orange athletes to buy officially licensed Syracuse NIL apparel and directly support their favorite student-athletes. Those athletes will earn between $8-$15 on every item they sell.

The store also allows student-athletes to partner with designers and make apparel that uses officially licensed Syracuse marks.

Not only will the NIL store continue to onboard student-athletes and create unique core products and custom merch drops, but also add jerseys at a later date.

Among the current Orange student-athletes signed to the store are basketball forward, Benny Williams, and lacrosse player, Emma Tyrrell.

Each student-athletes “locker room” or store page includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable student-athletes playing basketball, football soccer, lacrosse, softball, and more.

The NIL Store handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, the NIL Store works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.