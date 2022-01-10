Syracuse University to adopt shortened quarantine and isolation guidelines for faculty and staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has adopted shortened quarantine and isolation guidelines to match the updated CDC guidelines, but only for faculty and staff working on campus, remotely, or who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.

If the faculty and staff member is working on campus or works remotely and has tested positive, they must notify their supervisor and HR Shared Services at 315-443-4042. Afterwards, they must isolate for five days, where Day 0 is the day of first symptoms or when they sent in the positive specimen for testing. Afterwards, they must complete the Onondaga County isolation self-attestation form.

If exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, and the employee is fully vaccinated and boosted, quarantine is not required. If the employee is not fully vaccinated and boosted, a five day quarantine is required. Fully vaccinated and boosted refers to individuals who have received their final vaccine and received their booster shot more than 14 days ago.