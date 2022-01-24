Syracuse University to assist the city with Thornden Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Monday a five year services agreement with Syracuse University that allows the school to assist with Thornden Park maintenance.

The agreement, passed by Syracuse Common Councilors 6 to 3, would provide the city with $11 million in revenue, according to Mayor Walsh. Mayor Walsh says that the University agreed to increase annual services payments from $1 million to $2 million and to provide an additional $500,000 annually through the University Neighborhood Services Agreement Advisor Committee.