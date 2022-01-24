Syracuse University to assist the city with Thornden Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Monday a five year services agreement with Syracuse University that allows the school to assist with Thornden Park maintenance.
The agreement, passed by Syracuse Common Councilors 6 to 3, would provide the city with $11 million in revenue, according to Mayor Walsh. Mayor Walsh says that the University agreed to increase annual services payments from $1 million to $2 million and to provide an additional $500,000 annually through the University Neighborhood Services Agreement Advisor Committee.
I have deep appreciation for the assistance provided by our neighborhood partners and for the concerns expressed by some in the Thornden Park area. I assure those neighbors and all city residents that the agreement protects the City’s complete control over Thornden and Walnuts parks, where SU will provide maintenance help only with approval of the Parks Department. I thank the Common Council for its due diligence and thorough consideration of the agreement. I also express my appreciation to Chancellor Syverud and the entire University community for its continued support for the City of Syracuse.SYRACUSE MAYOR BEN WALSH