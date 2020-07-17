Syracuse University to hire 50 students as contact tracers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials said the university will hire 50 students to serve as contact tracers this fall.

These students will be used to track down anyone who has come in contact with a student who tests positive for COVID-19 while on campus.

School officials said they’ve also designated the University Sheraton as a place where students can isolate or quarantine.

The university plans on releasing a plan early next week on how it will handle the nearly 2,000 students who live in states currently on the New York Travel Advisory list.