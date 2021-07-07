Syracuse University to host job fair July 9-10

SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 8: General view of Syracuse Orange basketball game against Cornell Big Red on November 8, 2013 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Syracuse University returning to full capacity at in-person events and Carrier Dome games, SU Food Services is looking to return to full staff.

That is where you come in. SU will host a two-day job fair July 9-10 for Food Services, Parking and Transportation Services, and Dome Events staff. The fair’s Friday session goes from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and the Saturday session goes from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The university is looking to fill around 300 positions that range from full-time, benefits-eligible positions to part-time positions for those who may need more flexibility in their work schedule, or who may not be ready to return to the work force full-time.

Attendees should bring an updated resume and a current form of identification. Interviews will be conducted on-site and new employees will be onboarded by mid-August.