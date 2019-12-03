Syracuse University to host peace vigil in the wake of recent events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Syracuse University community looks to overcome hate and fear stemming from the recent racist incidents on campus, Hendricks Chapel is hosting a community peace vigil for healing and hope.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the steps of Hendricks Chapel and is open to students, staff, and local community members. There will be a candle-lighting and a student musical performance during the event.
Following the vigil, people are invited to gather in Hendricks Chapel’s Noble Room for conversation, community building, and mutual support.
