Syracuse University to observe Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In observation of Juneteenth on Friday, Syracuse University is asking students, faculty and staff to take the day off.

The university is asking the community to embrace Friday as a time for reflection, education and action.

Some employees will be asked to work because they are considered essential. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees.

Onondaga County and Syracuse employees will also take the day off in observance.

Juneteenth marks the official emancipation of African Americans throughout the United States.