Syracuse University to student fans: failing to wear a mask at the Dome will not be tolerated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of so many Syracuse University fans not wearing masks at this past Saturday’s football game, the university says it’s taking action.
The university sent an email to the campus community addressing it. While they were happy to see more than 5,000 student fans in attendance, they won’t tolerate anyone taking off their masks going forward.
The university says Carrier Dome staff will be making sure that fans mask up during this Saturday’s game against Albany.
The message read in part:
Dear Students:
After sacrificing so much the last 18 months, I recognize and appreciate your excitement being back on campus. We cannot however disregard our community standards and resort to behavior that challenges the health and well-being of our campus community and our neighbors. Here are just a few ways you can help keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy.
Masking While in COVID Level RED
As directed by the University, you must follow the masking framework in accordance with the University’s COVID level. The campus is currently in COVID level RED, meaning masks must be worn indoors at all times, and outdoors when in the presence of others, no matter your vaccination status. Remember, proper masking means covering your nose and mouth. While we were delighted to see 5,000-plus student fans in the stadium during last weekend’s football game, mask wearing was minimal at best. Please be advised, the stadium staff will be taking action at the upcoming game to enforce mask wearing.Syracuse University