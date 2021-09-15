Syracuse University to student fans: failing to wear a mask at the Dome will not be tolerated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of so many Syracuse University fans not wearing masks at this past Saturday’s football game, the university says it’s taking action.

The university sent an email to the campus community addressing it. While they were happy to see more than 5,000 student fans in attendance, they won’t tolerate anyone taking off their masks going forward.

The university says Carrier Dome staff will be making sure that fans mask up during this Saturday’s game against Albany.

The message read in part: