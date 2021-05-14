Syracuse University to wait for NYS Department of Health to change state’s current masking policy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced on Friday that they will not be making changes to the school’s mask mandate until the New York State Department of Health releases more information.
In a statement to the campus community, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, Mike Haynie wrote the following:
Dear Students, Faculty, Staff and Families:
Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a policy recommendation indicating that individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. This is the latest in a series of positive signs demonstrating that our country is trending in the right direction and beginning to emerge from some of the health and safety restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.
We have been informed that the New York State Department of Health (DOH) is currently reviewing the CDC’s amended policy recommendation. Following that review, the DOH will announce if, how and when New York State’s current masking policy will be amended in response to the new CDC recommendation. As such, until New York State responds to the new CDC recommendations and issues its own amended policy related to masking, we ask that students, faculty, staff and visitors continue to wear masks at all times while on the Syracuse University campus.
We will continue to monitor developments related to this important policy and public health issue, and keep you informed as to changes that might impact our campus community.
Sincerely,
J. Michael Haynie
Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation