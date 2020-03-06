Syracuse University updates coronavirus preparedness plans ahead of spring break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring break for college students is right around the corner, but as COVID-19 continues to evolve, Syracuse University is taking extra precaution when it comes to students, faculty and staff traveling.

Friday morning, Chancellor Kent Syverud sent a campus-wide notice with the university’s updated travel policies.

Kyle Ding is a freshman at SU and his hometown is Zhejiang, China.

“Do you like Syracuse? Of course, I like this city,” Ding said.

Given the continuous spread of the coronavirus, all university-sponsored travel to countries the Centers for Disease Control indicates as a level two or higher is prohibited. This includes China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Additionally, all university-sponsored spring break international study abroad trips have been canceled.

“I know people going places in America that they don’t live in, but the people that did plan on going abroad aren’t going anymore,” said one SU freshman.

SU’s abroad centers in London, Madrid, Strasbourg and Santiago are still open and operating.

However, students with spring break plans that are not affiliated with the college are being asked to reconsider, given the severity of COVID-19 in or near their planned destinations.

“It’s spring break and we do want to go home, definitely. And I live in New Jersey and it’s never once come into my mind that I shouldn’t go home because as students, we want a week off,” said the same SU freshman.

Even though Kyle Ding wasn’t planning on going home for his spring break, he’s still thinking ahead of ways he can keep his family back in China safe.

“If staying in America can make me or even my family safe, I can accept that possibility,” Ding said.

In the statement, Syverud also directed all operational leadership of SU’s coronavirus preparation efforts and response plans to Vice-Chancellor, Mike Haynie.

Syverud also mentioned that Haynie has established a coronavirus-planning task force, who is in charge of “defining a coordinated and collaborative coronavirus response plan.”

I recognize these new actions may have unfortunate implications for many in our community. However, given the guidance we are receiving from federal and state partners, I feel strongly that we must take proactive steps to prioritize and safeguard the health, wellness and safety of our entire community. As this situation evolves, we will remain in close contact with our campus community, as well as with parents and families. Chancellor Kent Syverud

NewsChannel 9 reached out to SU for an interview, but the university said no one was available.

In a statement, the Syracuse University Athletic Department says at this time, there have been no changes to the team’s competition schedule, but they are monitoring the situation.

