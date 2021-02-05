Syracuse University waives ACT, SAT scores for 2021-22 admission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it will waive ACT and SAT scores for 2021-22 admission.

The university said that this is due to COVID-19 impacting college-bound students and their families. The test-optional policy will be extended and won’t require SAT or ACT scores for the next application cycle.

We recognize the extensive disruption that the pandemic continues to have on students going through the college admissions process. Test date cancellations and limited capacity make it difficult for students to access SAT and ACT test opportunities. By continuing to make the submission of scores optional, we hope to alleviate some stress for applicants. Dean of Admissions — Maurice A. Harris

The details surrounding the policy remain the same as in the 2021-21 cycle.

This includes the fact that students who are unable to submit test results, or who choose not to, will not be disadvantaged.

“Standardized test scores have always been just one component of our holistic review process,” said Harris. “Now, we will place greater emphasis on other application credentials, including academic performance, the rigor of coursework, and extracurricular engagement.”

Those who do not submit test scores will also remain eligible for merit scholarships.