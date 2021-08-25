Syracuse University welcomes new student veterans to campus with gift baskets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs conducted Operation Welcome this week in effort to welcome new student veterans to the Syracuse University community.

Each veteran received a welcome basket with living items inside.

This was the first year Operation Welcome was conducted, and organizers intend to continue it in Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 semesters.

Six student veterans living on South Campus were given a basket with cooking utensils, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bed sheets, a pillow, and a blanket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area