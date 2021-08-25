Syracuse University welcomes new student veterans to campus with gift baskets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs conducted Operation Welcome this week in effort to welcome new student veterans to the Syracuse University community.

Each veteran received a welcome basket with living items inside.

This was the first year Operation Welcome was conducted, and organizers intend to continue it in Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 semesters.

Six student veterans living on South Campus were given a basket with cooking utensils, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bed sheets, a pillow, and a blanket.