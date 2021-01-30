Syracuse University welcomes students back to campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University began welcoming students back to campus Saturday morning for the Spring 2021 semester.

Before classes can start, students accessing campus this semester need to be screened for COVID-19.

The first cohort of students arrived at Ensley Athletic Center for check-in and participated in the following steps:

Confirm proof of pre-arrival negative COVID test

Verify proof of flu vaccine or exemption

Particicpate in COVID surveillance testing

Affirm the Stay Safe Pledge

Students were then transported to their on-campus housing via campus transportation.

The first group of students to arrive are those that live in a noncontiguous state, with the rest of students arriving next weekend.

Local media get a peek at our check in process for our on-campus students, with health and safety at the center of it.



It feels great to see #SyracuseU students again, they really are the heartbeat of this campus! @MadisonMooreTV pic.twitter.com/bFGRqMhi3n — Daryl Lovell (@DarylLovell) January 30, 2021

Students will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing throughout the Spring semester, a change from the random sample model used in the Fall.

Mike Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, said the school expects to administer more than double the amount of COVID-19 tests than they did last semester.

“So we’ve spent the better part of two months basically building an entirely new testing infrastructure on our campus such that we plan to do almost 20,000 surveillance tests a week of our campus community,” Haynie said.

The University says frequent reminders will be sent to students for this new weekly testing requirement, but for those that fail to comply, violations will ensue, starting with students being blocked from accessing all University systems and potentially ending with interim suspension and/or probation.

Sean Dorcellus, a senior at Syracuse University, said that while he didn’t plan on finishing up college this way, he is happy to follow these new rules and is focusing on the bright side.

“I think I’m at peace with it and I have confidence in the University doing everything that they can to still make this special for us,” he said.

For more information on Syracuse University’s move-in and testing requirements click here.