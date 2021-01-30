Syracuse University welcomes students back to campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University began welcoming students back to campus Saturday morning for the Spring 2021 semester.
Before classes can start, students accessing campus this semester need to be screened for COVID-19.
The first cohort of students arrived at Ensley Athletic Center for check-in and participated in the following steps:
- Confirm proof of pre-arrival negative COVID test
- Verify proof of flu vaccine or exemption
- Particicpate in COVID surveillance testing
- Affirm the Stay Safe Pledge
Students were then transported to their on-campus housing via campus transportation.
The first group of students to arrive are those that live in a noncontiguous state, with the rest of students arriving next weekend.
Students will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing throughout the Spring semester, a change from the random sample model used in the Fall.
Mike Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, said the school expects to administer more than double the amount of COVID-19 tests than they did last semester.
“So we’ve spent the better part of two months basically building an entirely new testing infrastructure on our campus such that we plan to do almost 20,000 surveillance tests a week of our campus community,” Haynie said.
The University says frequent reminders will be sent to students for this new weekly testing requirement, but for those that fail to comply, violations will ensue, starting with students being blocked from accessing all University systems and potentially ending with interim suspension and/or probation.
Sean Dorcellus, a senior at Syracuse University, said that while he didn’t plan on finishing up college this way, he is happy to follow these new rules and is focusing on the bright side.
“I think I’m at peace with it and I have confidence in the University doing everything that they can to still make this special for us,” he said.
For more information on Syracuse University’s move-in and testing requirements click here.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App