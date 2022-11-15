SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron Technology’s $100 billion investment in Central New York comes with many promises. One of those commitments is ensuring equal job opportunity for Veterans and military students.

Syracuse University will play a vital role in finding that talent and building the diverse workforce.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie is also the founder and executive director of the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) on campus, a nationally recognized hub dedicated to Veterans and their families.

“We run career training, career skilling, transition programs for folks getting out of the military to prepare them for the civilian world to work, and we do that in partnership with many of the nation’s larger employers,” said Haynie

The newest employer added to that list is Micron, a global computer chip manufacturer bringing its latest plant to the Town of Clay.

“Micron is committed to hiring Veterans, even independent of a relationship with us. It’s a big part of their strategy. They see Veterans as being uniquely aligned with the work that they’re going to do for this facility, and we become an enabler of that talent strategy for them.” MIKE HAYNIE, VICE CHANCELLOR, FOUNDER OF IVMF AT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

Micron’s goal is to hire more than 1,500 veterans over the next two decades. Syracuse University is one of the partners tasked to find the talent.

“Now, that we’re past all of the announcements and the public celebration, it’s time to do the work,” Haynie said. “What that means for us in the context of our partnership with Micron is really beginning to understand exactly the skill set that they need and do what higher education does.”

Haynie spoke about the National Veterans Resource Center current partnership with Boeing, a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, and missiles across the world.

Haynie believes Syracuse University’s model of curriculum and job training used for Boeing can be used for Micron as well.

“Boeing wanted to create more opportunities for veterans in aerospace manufacturing, so over the course of many months, the institute team here worked with Boeing to identify the specific skills they’re looking for and the training required to certify or credential somebody in that particular space,” Haynie said. “We built the training program, implemented the training program for Veterans, and it then becomes a pipeline of talent to Boeing that is uniquely curated around the advanced aerospace manufacturing that they’re looking for.”

As a United States Air Force veteran, Haynie understands the barriers retired service members are often up against when trying to find civilian jobs.

“Hopefully, that’s where our institute can be a partner to Micron and overcome those barriers. In order to sustain an all volunteer military, all of society has a role to play to ensure that those who have served in the military, when they take the uniform off, there are pathways, whether it’s higher education or jobs,” said Haynie.

“I would go so far as to argue it’s a moral obligation of individuals and institutions to ensure that folks coming out of the military have not a handout but a hand up, and the conditions are set for them to be able to go on and succeed in the content of the rest of their lives.”

