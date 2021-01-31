Syracuse University’s 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration to be held virtually Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though Martin Luther King Jr. Day was almost two weeks ago, the celebration continues at Syracuse University. This year’s annual event will be held virtually, rather than in the Dome.

The keynote speaker will be Ruby Bridges, a civil rights icon and activist. Bridges was the first African American child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis in 1960.

“This event, this year’s celebration is the most accessible ever. Anyone can register. It’s free and open for all. As opposed to year’s past where you had to be in Syracuse and in the Dome, you can be anywhere and still be part of the celebration,” said Sean Doecellus, Student Co-Chair of Syracuse University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. Click here for tickets.