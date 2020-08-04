Syracuse University’s Zeta Beta Tau fraternity suspended for violating public health guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As students return to school, Syracuse University is reminding them they need to follow public health guidelines.

To see Syracuse University’s zero tolerance policy, take the fraternity Zeta Beta Tau for example. The university recently suspended the chapter for violating public health concerns by hosting a gathering in April. The fraternity’s national organization tells NewsChannel 9 that an investigation found 20 to 30 people were at the gathering.

A spokesperson for SU calls the behavior disappointing.

“We are disappointed that members of our community ignored social distancing guidelines that are in place to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader Syracuse community. Given the severity of the global health emergency, this type of behavior was not only reckless and selfish as it put the health of our community at risk, it was also a clear violation of public health orders,” said Sarah Scalese, Syracuse University SAVP of Communications.

Those who are found hosting parties, or intentionally violating isolation, a quarantine, or not social distancing or wearing a mask can expect to face a warning or some type of probation. All are things the university sees as violations of public health guidelines.

A spokesperson for ZBT’s national organization issued a statement that reads, “On March 19, chapter leadership and housing officials closed the Zeta Beta Tau chapter house due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes being moved online; at the time, all brothers were barred from the facility until it reopened or until they were granted specific permission to enter the premises to retrieve their personal property. On April 24, 2020, Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and its Syracuse University Chapter were notified that an incident had taken place the previous day, during which 20 to 30 persons were alleged to have gathered at the chapter house. Zeta Beta Tau and the Syracuse Chapter commenced an immediate investigation, which uncovered that two graduating members of the Syracuse Chapter had entered the chapter house, and opened it to others, without authorization. No other members of ZBT were present at the time and the two men responsible for the unauthorized entry into the chapter house were promptly expelled. The chapter house remains closed; no chapter-authorized events have been held at the chapter house since the closure on March 19 and none are permitted until the chapter house is reopened.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.