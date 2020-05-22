Interactive Maps

Syracuse VA holding virtual Memorial Day ceremony

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since we cannot honor those we have lost defending our country in person this year for Memorial Day weekend, the Syracuse Vets Center is hosting a virtual ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. It will be a virtual ceremony held on the Syracuse VA Medical Center website and will include the National Anthem, speeches form veterans and their families, and more.

