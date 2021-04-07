Syracuse VA hospital hosting drive-up COVID vaccine clinics for vets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are a veteran, you can get the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this coming Sunday and Monday in Syracuse.

The Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse is offering the vaccine at a drive-up event in its parking garage Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12.

The garage is located at 800 Irving Ave. in Syracuse.

The clinic is for any veteran 18 years and over and their spouse. You must provide proof of your status as a veteran, but you do not need to be enrolled in the VA health care system to get the vaccine, and you must make an appointment.

Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment can call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.