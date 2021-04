SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse VA Medical Center is offering the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to veterans with two drive-thru clinics.

The VA’s clinics will be held on Sunday, April 11 and Monday, April 12 in the parking garage located at Irving Avenue.

Veterans and their spouses can qualify, even those not currently enrolled in VA Healthcare. Appointments and veteran status are required.

Call 315-425-4488 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day of the week to schedule an appointment.