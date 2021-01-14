Syracuse VA Medical Center holding vaccination clinic for veterans, appointments booked

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enrolled veterans who are 85-years-old and older have the opportunity to take part in a vaccine distribution clinic on Saturday.

The clinic is being held at the Syracuse VA Medical Center starting at 9 a.m. in the garage on Irving Avenue.

However, all appointments for this date have been filled.

Veterans are being asked not to call the VA for appointments. Medical Center staff will continue reaching out to eligible veterans to make appointments for the vaccine throughout the month.

