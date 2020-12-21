Syracuse VA Medical Center starts vaccinations with Moderna vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse VA Medical Center has started COVID-19 vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine.

Syracuse’s VA Medical Center is one of 113 across the country to receive the limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.

“Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20 degrees Celsius.”

The center said that the priority will be frontline health care workers follows by “at-risk Veterans in the Community Living Center, Spinal Cord Injury Unit and the Intensive Care Unit.” They made this decision per CDC’s guidance.

As more vaccines become available, the VA plans to reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There will be no need to pre-register or come to the center to sign up.

This is the result of months of planning and hard work by the staff at the Veterans Health Administration in Washington and our team here at the Syracuse VA to help get COVID-19 under control while never letting up using the vitally important public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing. Syracuse VA Medical Center Director Dr. Frank Pearson

Veterans can get up-to-date information regarding the VAs plan on vaccines by clicking here.