Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse waives outdoor seating permit fee for city restaurants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather warms up and restaurants start to expand their services, business owners in the City of Syracuse will not have to pay a fee to get a permit to have sidewalk seating. It’s an effort to allow more restaurants to be able to serve customers outside safely. Restaurants will still need a permit, but won’t have to pay to get one.

The permit office can be reached at (315) 448-4714 for restaurants looking to apply. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected