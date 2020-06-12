Syracuse waives outdoor seating permit fee for city restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather warms up and restaurants start to expand their services, business owners in the City of Syracuse will not have to pay a fee to get a permit to have sidewalk seating. It’s an effort to allow more restaurants to be able to serve customers outside safely. Restaurants will still need a permit, but won’t have to pay to get one.

The permit office can be reached at (315) 448-4714 for restaurants looking to apply.