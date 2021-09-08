Syracuse wants to use ARPA funding to help residents find work

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is hoping to use $824,000 in the American Rescue Plan Act relief fund to help residents find jobs in CNY.

In a release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s office, the city wants to use funding to recruit unemployed and underemployed residents for training, certifications and apprenticeship programs.

“With ARPA funding, we can change people’s lives. I want to help people get the training and job placement they need to start stable, good paying careers in skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, and technology fields where jobs are available now,” said Mayor Walsh. “This is a critical moment where we have both the resources to assist people to get in the workforce and unprecedented hiring needs, including on the work coming soon on the Interstate 81 project.”

CenterState CEO, the region’s non-profit economic development organization, will administer the program at no administrative cost to the City of Syracuse.

The Syracuse Common Council will review the proposal in its study session on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

About 140 program participants will gain skills in high demand by the local construction and technology industries:

Electrical mechanic technician

HVAC

Sidewalk construction

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) certification

Advanced/high-tech manufacturing

Software development

CenterState CEO will partner with Onondaga Community College, OCM-BOCES, State University of New York Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), Le Moyne College/Erie 21, and National Tractor Trailer School to conduct training programs. The goal of these programs is to achieve at least 80% job placement after program completion.

Mayor Walsh is asking the Council to authorize the funding for the workforce training and job placement program at its September 13 regular meeting.