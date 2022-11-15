SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The intersection of East Colvin Street and South State Street will remain closed Tuesday, November 15 through Wednesday, November 16.

The Department of Water has extended its schedule for a valve replacement project and there will be a detour in place to redirect traffic while the work is being done.

The city of Syracuse says work is expected to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the actual project start dates and timeframes are weather permitting.

There might be reduced pressure or brief interruptions of water during the repair on Wednesday for properties in the area.

The city says if people have any concerns about their water to please call Cityline at 315-448-CITY.