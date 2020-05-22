Syracuse wedding venue wants to reopen in Phase 2 and offer couples more certainty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sky Armory in Armory Square is pitching to New York State and Onondaga County leaders that it should be allowed to reopen in Phase 2.

The owners explain that while most businesses can reopen with a few day’s notice, event venues need to offer clients 60 to 90 days of advance notice.

In order to hold wedding dates for July and August, they’d like to be approved for a Phase 2 reopening and argue private events are easy to control that public events because people have to be invited and have a vested interest in protecting one another.

The owners put together a safety plan that includes face masks and regular COVID-19 testing for workers.

For guests, temperatures will be taken upon entry and contact information will be saved in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The owners admit social distancing is not a huge part of their plan, as tables need to have more than a few people. As for masks, they admit brides and grooms won’t want them in wedding photos years later.

But the owners will keep track of who sits where and who serves whom, to limit who’s at risk if there’s a spread.

