SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 81 men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces at the height of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War got the opportunity of a lifetime on Saturday.

Thanks to Honor Flight Syracuse Veterans traveled to Washington, DC to visit monuments

honoring their service and sacrifice.

The Honor Flight Network was formed in 2005 to transport veterans at no cost to Washington, DC

to visit their memorials. Honor Flight`s current focus is WWII and Korean War veterans, as well

as those from any conflict with a terminal illness. Honor Flight Syracuse conducted its inaugural

mission in October 2012 for 27 veterans and since then, over 1,050 veterans have traveled from

Central and Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley.

Joseph Giancola, one of the veterans who traveled with Honor Flight Syracuse Sunday, said their experience is something he will never forget.

“It was monumental. It was the best experience I have ever had,” he said. “I never expected what went on in Washington. Washington is a beautiful city I enjoyed every minute of it. Service was great, timing today was perfect, it was great. A wonderful visit, so for me I just turned 90, so I am happy I was able to do it.”

Upon arriving home the veterans were greeted with a heroes welcome to celebrate the sacrifices they made and honor their service.