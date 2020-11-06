Syracuse will give the boot to parking scofflaws starting Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Monday the City of Syracuse will resume its program to place an immobilizing boot on cars whose owners owe more than three or more unpaid parking tickets more than 90 days old.

The city suspended the program during an amnesty period which began September 8. During that time the city collected $960,000 in parking fines from more than 32,000 tickets.

CHICAGO – AUGUST 1: A “Denver Boot” wheel lock is seen attached to a car in a parking lot August 1, 2002 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

If you vehicle is “booted,” you will only be able to remove it once the past due tickets are paid in full.

To find out if you owe fines for past tickets you check the city’s database. You can pay your fine before you get booted by going online.

The City’s Drop Box on the Market Street side of City Hall is also available to accept cash, checks and money orders. Receipts are provided on request by including a self-addressed and stamped envelope.

City Payment Center questions related to booting can be made by calling 315-448-8310 or by emailing citypayments@syrgov.net.

