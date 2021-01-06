Syracuse Winterfest cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hours after the announcement the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade was cancelled for 2021, organizers of the Syracuse Winterfest announced it, too, would be cancelled for the new year.

Winterfest is held in February, and because of that timing, it was one of the few regular community events to be held last year, falling before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Central New York.

In a news release Wednesday organizers said. “Many of our activities rely on the participation of the restaurants and taverns of the downtown area. They are just not able to do so this year because of

restrictions and/or financial hardships. We ask you to please continue to patronize downtown establishments as much as guidelines allow, especially those who faithfully participate in Syracuse Winterfest events.”

Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2022.

