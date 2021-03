SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, the 23-year-old woman who is accused of murdering 93-year-old Connie Tuori at the Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse, has waived her preliminary hearing.

Afet’s case will now go before a grand jury to see if there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

The Syracuse City Council will hold a public safety meeting to discuss the Skyline Apartments. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 12 at 2 p.m.