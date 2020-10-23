Syracuse woman accused of stabbing a man at a supermarket in Salina

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman is accused of stabbing a man at a supermarket in Salina after a verbal altercation.

On Thursday, New York State Police were called to the Tops Market in Shop City where Mariyah Williams, 24, of Syracuse, allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old man after a verbal altercation. 

The man was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Williams was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected