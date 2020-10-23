Syracuse woman accused of stabbing a man at a supermarket in Salina

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman is accused of stabbing a man at a supermarket in Salina after a verbal altercation.

On Thursday, New York State Police were called to the Tops Market in Shop City where Mariyah Williams, 24, of Syracuse, allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old man after a verbal altercation.

The man was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Williams was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center.