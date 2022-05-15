CNY woman among the victims in Buffalo mass shooting

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned a Syracuse woman was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, which authorities say was a “racially motivated hate crime.”

The brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury tells NewsChannel 9’s sister station, WIVB, that she was inside the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire, killing ten people and wounding three others.

Drury was adopted and lived with family in Buffalo. Her brother told WIVB they frequented the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

She was recently helping her brother recover from a bone marrow transplant.

Roberta Drury is survived by two brothers, one sister, her mother and her father.

Her funeral will be held in Syracuse.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron from Conklin, NY, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arraigned on Saturday evening in Buffalo City Court. He is being held without bail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Flynn says his office does have evidence that may potentially lead to a terrorism charge.

Eleven of the 13 victims in Saturday’s mass shooting were Black.