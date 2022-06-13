(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department has announced the arrest of a Syracuse woman they believe started three fires at the Springfield Garden Apartments near Le Moyne College.

DPD says that Tonya Stewart, 42, started three separate fires on June 6, 8, and 9 at 401 Springfield Rd. According to a press release sent by police, fires were started with sparklers, burning a towel, and burning a fire in a blue recycling bin.

Stewart, who had been identified as a suspect earlier due to an “ongoing dispute between (her) and a resident of the apartment,” was taken into custody on June 9 and confessed to the fires, according to police. She has been charged with three counts of arson in the second degree and is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center with no bail.

If anyone has more information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.