SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse resident is hitting the century mark!

Joan Scott, who lives at the Bernardine Senior Living Community, turns 100 years old Thursday.

Along with a sash that read “100 and fabulous” to celebrate her big day, employees a Bernardine threw Joan a birthday bash with cake, music, coffee and gifts.

Joan’s daughter Amy believes her mother’s secret to a long life is a heathy lifestyle, a happy marriage, and being secure in who she is.