SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A resident of Loretto’s Sedgwick Heights location in Syracuse is set to mark a special birthday this weekend. Anna Antoinette Oravecz will be turning 100 years young.





Loretto threw her a birthday celebration complete with balloons and a cake on Friday. NewsChannel 9 has been told she lives by the words of Saint John Paul II and loves red roses.

Oravecz also has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Happy birthday, Anna from all of us at NewsChannel 9!