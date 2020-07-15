Syracuse woman drowns in St. Lawrence River boating accident

TOWN OF HAMMOND, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police report a 28-year-old Syracuse woman died when the canoe she was in capsized in the St. Lawrence River Wednesday morning.
State police identified the victim as Cookie L. Brown.
Troopers say Brown was not wearing a life jacket.
Her body was recovered by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team.
Another occupant of the canoe was able to make it safely to shore.
The incident was reported about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
