TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 46-year-old Syracuse woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Old Liverpool Road, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that the accident happened Friday at 10:42 P.M. in the 100 block of Old Liverpool Road, not far from the 81 South ramp.

According to the release, the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound on Old Liverpool Road when she hit the woman who was walking in the southbound lane.

Deputies said the driver stopped, called 911 and began first aid on the injured woman.

The victim was taken to Upstate University hospital. Her name is not being released at this time.

The 22-year-old driver was not injured and no tickets have been issued.

Old Liverpool Road was reopened after 1 A.M. Saturday.