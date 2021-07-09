Syracuse woman shares concerns about police response before shooting on Craddock Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The investigation continues into the shooting on Craddock Street in Syracuse, July 5th where three people were hit by gunfire. They include two teens and a 20-year-old man who was shot in the head. Aisha Thompson, who has lived there for more than a decade, said this is out of the ordinary.

“It’s a great neighborhood, we never had any problems,” Thompson said, “All the neighbors pretty much get along.”

She said that all changed the night of July 4, when a crowd of about a hundred or more filled her street. “A lot of the kids, mostly the males were aiming the fireworks, the Roman candles at each other and toward some of that neighbors’ houses,” Thompson recalled.

That’s when she said she called police hoping to get the group to leave. “When they did actually come, it was like a sense of relief came over me and I’m like okay. They’re going to get everyone out of here, it’s going to be okay.” Thompson recalled, “They were literally there for like five minutes and they left.”

Police Chief Kenton Buckner said officers are limited in what they can do in those situations.

“With some of the challenges in our criminal justice system, we can’t physically remove or arrest people for those lower level offenses so we try to mitigate it as best as we possibly can,” Buckner explained.

During the time of this shooting, between July 4 and July 5 police received 1,041 calls to 911. Buckner said he understands neighbors’ frustrations, but encourages everyone to stay engaged.

“Police can’t arrest their way out of this situation.” Buckner added, “We certainly need our community residents and partners to continue to work with us; to call the police when they’re seeing things that are inappropriate and just be patient with us.”

No arrests have been made in this shooting. Anyone with information can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.