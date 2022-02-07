Syracuse woman stabbed in leg by her neighbor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to an apartment on Croly Street early Monday morning for a stabbing call. Officers say they found a 29-year-old woman stabbed in the leg when they arrived.

Syracuse Police say that an investigation revealed that the stabbing happened after the woman had a dispute with her neighbor, 35-year-old Calvin McAlpine. Police say that McAlpine forcibly entered the woman’s apartment, stabbed her, and fled.

As a result, police have issued a warrant for assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.