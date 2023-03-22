VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies were sent to a home in Van Buren around 12:30 a.m. on March 22, for a stabbing.

Deputies found a male victim who was stabbed in the neck and hand at the scene.

The victim said that his roommate, 28-year-old Anastacia Heil assaulted him with a knife and left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he was treated and released.

Heil was found a few hours later and arrested, she was taken to the Justice Center.

Heil is charged with: