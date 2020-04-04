Syracuse woman to become Upstate’s 1st COVID-19 plasma donor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Researchers at Upstate University Hospital are focusing on a national plasma antibody project in hopes that it will save lives and a Syracuse woman will soon be one of the first donors.

“Immediately I was yes, absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Please give him my number,” said Alessandra Miller.

Miller was one of the first to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic in Onondaga County. She had mild symptoms — chills, a brief fever — then, she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“Those are my strongest senses, like I can’t really hear very well, you know I can’t see, so to lost those were really, just really an interesting experience for me,” Miller said.

She thought it was the flu, but then the came the second test. She had tested positive for coronavirus.

I couldn’t help but feel like a villain, like I was a villain, right, because I don’t know how I contracted it, because I don’t really know how many people I could have… had been asymptomatic, and just being in contact with people. Alessandra Miller

But that narrative would soon change. Having now recovered, Miller’s blood is teeming with antibodies, proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases.

“There are very few options available for patients with very severe COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Timothy Endy. “We don’t have a verified therapy that works. We really don’t have much else in the toolbox, so this is one potential way to really make a different in treating the severity of the infection.”

Endy is taking the lead in Upstate’s participation in the National Emergency Treatment Program. He needs volunteers and Miller got the call.

“…have him contact me, as soon as possible, cause I really feel like I’m contributing,” said Miller. “From that villain, oh my gosh, how many people have I come into contact with, to oh my gosh, finally I have the opportunity to save a life.”

From feeling like a villain to becoming a superhero survivor.

Upstate University Hospital is working with the American Red Cross to create the donation process.

Those who are 18 years or old, who tested positive for coronavirus and have recovered can call Upstate at (315) 464-9869 or email trials@upstate.edu.