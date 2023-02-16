SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse woman who won last fall’s Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest‘ has finally gotten her furnace replaced!

Alana A. from Syracuse was one of 253 entries who won for her 1910 furnace that still existed in her home… until now.

The “Oldest Furnace Contest” ran online from September 20 until November 20 and was free and open to anyone in the Rochester, Canandaigua, Avon, Twin Tiers, Syracuse and Buffalo areas serviced by Isaac.

As the winner of the contest, Alana was promised a new forced air furnace and installation from Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning, which was finally installed in February after having asbestos removed in January.

Courtesy of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning. Courtesy of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning.

The new furnace has a retail value of $6000 and Alana and her husband received it for free from. It was installed over three days, from February 7 through the 9.

“When we decided to run the ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ we never expected to find a classic from 1910,” said Domenic DeLeo, VP of Residential Operations at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning after the announcement in January. “It is so rare that some members of our installation teams have never seen equipment that old.”

Alana’s old furnace was inefficient and costly as it racked up her winter gas bills, paying on average between $500-600 every month.

Courtesy of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning.

“The process to remove this furnace and have a new one installed would be very costly for myself and my husband, especially with just one of us working right now. Getting a new furnace would help save on heating costs by hundreds of dollars every single year,” said Alana in January.

“While the new furnace won’t quite last 112 years it will provide added comfort and safety, while decreasing monthly energy bills,” said DeLeo about Alana’s new furnace.