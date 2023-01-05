SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910.

Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home.

Courtesy of Diana Fisher of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning.

As the winner of the contest, she and her husband will be receiving a new forced air furnace and installation from Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning, which has a retail value of $6000, for free.

“When we decided to run the ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ we never expected to find a classic from 1910,” said Domenic DeLeo, VP of Residential Operations at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning. “It is so rare that some members of our installation teams have never seen equipment that old.”

Alana noted in her entry that her furnace was not only old and inefficient, but her monthly winter gas bill runs between $500-$600.

“The process to remove this furnace and have a new one installed would be very costly for myself and my husband, especially with just one of us working right now. Getting a new furnace would help save on heating costs by hundreds of dollars every single year.”

Dominic DeLeo said that the company is “ecstatic” about the opportunity to make someone’s holiday a little brighter.

“While the new furnace won’t quite last 112 years” DeLeo quipped, “it will provide added comfort and safety, while decreasing monthly energy bills.”

The homeowner is currently having asbestos removed before installation of the new furnace in January.

The “Oldest Furnace Contest” ran online from September 20 through November 20 and was free and open to anyone in the Rochester, Canandaigua, Avon, Twin Tiers, Syracuse, and Buffalo areas serviced by Isaac.