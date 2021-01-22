Syracuse women are making little girls feel like princesses on their birthday; here’s how you can help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a time of job loss, illness, and stress, a couple of Syracuse women are coming together to do something good and make little girls feel special on their birthday.

The initiative started when a Central New York mom wrote in a Facebook group, asking if anyone had a party dress she could borrow for her four-year-old’s birthday. When Kym Servello-Garnder saw the post, she got an idea.

She corralled two of her friends and together, the trio is collecting dresses, shoes, and tiaras for girls ages 1-10. They started the Facebook page Party Princesses CNY.

“We’ve been flooded with requests,” said Servello-Garnder. In just two weeks they received 40 requests for dresses.

We’ve had girls who have lost their fathers. People that have lost jobs. I had one mom tell me that it made her feel like less of a failure to be able to provide her daughter a dress. Kym Servello-Garnder

It’s something so small but it can make them feel like royalty. “It makes them feel like a princess. It helps their self-esteem,” Servello-Garnder said.

Birthdays can be lonely in the pandemic. So these Syracuse women are making sure little girls feel beautiful & loved on their special day👗



Tonight on @NewsChannel9 how you can be part of the initiative & lend your old party dress to someone who needs it more than your closet👑 pic.twitter.com/F1t08B4vVC — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) January 22, 2021

Right now, they’re only collecting dresses for girls ages 1-10 in Onondaga County because they don’t have the resources to expand beyond that.

Here’s how you can help

Have a dress you’d like to donate? They need it! They are looking for new or gently used spring dresses or money so they can buy dresses.

To make monetary donations you can Venmo: @Kym-Servello

If you’d like to drop off a dress or you need one, you can visit their Facebook page or email partyprincessdreams@gmail.com.