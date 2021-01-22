Syracuse women are making little girls feel like princesses on their birthday; here’s how you can help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a time of job loss, illness, and stress, a couple of Syracuse women are coming together to do something good and make little girls feel special on their birthday.
The initiative started when a Central New York mom wrote in a Facebook group, asking if anyone had a party dress she could borrow for her four-year-old’s birthday. When Kym Servello-Garnder saw the post, she got an idea.
She corralled two of her friends and together, the trio is collecting dresses, shoes, and tiaras for girls ages 1-10. They started the Facebook page Party Princesses CNY.
“We’ve been flooded with requests,” said Servello-Garnder. In just two weeks they received 40 requests for dresses.
We’ve had girls who have lost their fathers. People that have lost jobs. I had one mom tell me that it made her feel like less of a failure to be able to provide her daughter a dress.Kym Servello-Garnder
It’s something so small but it can make them feel like royalty. “It makes them feel like a princess. It helps their self-esteem,” Servello-Garnder said.
Right now, they’re only collecting dresses for girls ages 1-10 in Onondaga County because they don’t have the resources to expand beyond that.
Here’s how you can help
Have a dress you’d like to donate? They need it! They are looking for new or gently used spring dresses or money so they can buy dresses.
To make monetary donations you can Venmo: @Kym-Servello
If you’d like to drop off a dress or you need one, you can visit their Facebook page or email partyprincessdreams@gmail.com.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App