(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Native, and SU women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has been named one of two Grand Marshalls for the Victory Parade Saturday downtown.

Legette-Jack will be joined by Syracuse Common Councilwoman Rasheada Caldwell as co-Grand Marshall.

The parade, which celebrates the holiday Juneteenth, a day that honors the final state (Texas) to abolish slavery, is part of a two-day festival in Syracuse. The route will march up N. Salina Street to the front of City Hall. This year’s festival, which is free, will be the city’s first since Juneteenth became an official federal holiday.

2022 Juneteenth Festival Schedule

Friday, June 17

Flag Raising Ceremony at City Hall at Noon

Miss Juneteenth Pageant at 5:30 p.m. (City Hall Atrium)

Saturday, June 18

Victory Parade at 11 a.m.

Festive activities outside of City Hall (includes a fashion show)

For more information on the Victory Parade and Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival, click here.