Syracuse women’s basketball falls short at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse returned to the court Sunday for the first time in ten days to face Virginia Tech on the road. SU could not overcome a 22-point halftime deficit falling to the Hokies 76-68.

Orange guard Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points in the third quarter to help cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 13. Mangakahia had 18 points on the day. Kamilla Cardoso also chipped in 18 points along with six rebounds. This was Cardoso’s 15th double-figure scoring game of the season. The Orange shot one-hundred percent from the free-throw line for the first time this season.

Syracuse drops to 11-7 overall and 8-7 in the ACC. SU returns home for its final two matchups of the regular season. The Orange face-off against Boston College on Thursday night. Tip-time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.