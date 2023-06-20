SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Workforce Run’s annual 5k company tradition returned Tuesday, where thousands of employees from over a hundred companies signed up to compete.

After the three mile race on Onondaga Lake Parkway, results have been released including the winners of this year’s run and fastest times.

This year’s run saw a 30 percent increase from 2022 with a total of 2,554 employees from 110 companies who competed tonight in the Syracuse WorkForce Run, a team road race and post-race party at Onondaga Lake Park.

The Syracuse Workforce Run was filled with coworkers from many different companies who ran the 5k for a “night filled with excitement, team building and fun.”

The tradition has been going on since 1982 and all entrants celebrated this years race through a donation to Access CNY. This was the second race back on Onondaga Lake Parkway since the pandemic.

The 3.1-mile (5K) road race was open to all skill levels and took off at 6:45 p.m.

Winners of the 2023 Syracuse Workforce Run

Syracuse WorkForce Run men’s title: Andrew Dionne

Andrew Dionne, representing Liverpool Central School District, successfully defended his 2022 Syracuse WorkForce Run men’s title. Andrew’s winning time of 15:29 was 21 seconds faster than last year and 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Jared Burdick of Knowles Precision Devices.

Syracuse WorkForce Run women’s title: Stephanie Bitcon

Stephanie Bitcon, running for the Chittenango Central Schools, earned the women’s title with a time of 17:54. Stephanie bested second-place finisher Elizabeth Kessler (18:33) to earn her first Syracuse WorkForce Run title.

Largest companies in terms of participation

Syracuse University (173 entrants)

Raymour & Flanigan (127)

Syracuse Central School District (126)

Community Bank System (95)

Loretto (72)

AccessCNY (69)

JPMorgan Chase (59)

Saab (55)

Upstate Medical University (54).

“Nearly three-quarters of the 110 registered companies reserved hospitality space and enjoyed a unique outing on the eve of the first night of summer,” stated Syracuse Workforce Run.