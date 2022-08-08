SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Syracuse, it’s not always easy to park.

A newer problem, however, is that the meters don’t always work — but it’s an issue the city is aware of.

In a July 21 press release, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the city would replace its 10-year-old fleet of 300 parking meters. The new meters were authorized by the common council and ordered in January, but global supply chain issues delayed their arrival.

In the release, Walsh said, “The majority of our meters are more than a decade old, and they are testing the patience of many users. It’s taking longer than we expected for the new equipment to arrive. Once they are here, the Department of Public Works will move ahead with installation. Until then, the Flowbird app is the most reliable way to pay.”

We interviewed LaDeena Curry who stopped by Salt City Market for some lunch. “I’m thankful I’m lucky enough to get a spot today,” Curry said.

She was also thankful the parking meter worked for her.

“It was no issues,” Curry explained. “Usually, sometimes, the paper don’t come out and you’ll pay the meter. I don’t know if it runs out of paper, but sometimes I don’t get the slip, so I just be praying that I don’t get a ticket and I be in and out as much as possible.”

She hasn’t been so lucky in the past.

“I had got a ticket because I wasn’t able to display the little small ticket saying that I did pay for parking. I did end up getting a parking ticket,” Curry recalled.

NewsChannel 9 observed if you paid with cash, it mostly worked. We did observe someone trying to pay with a card and it did not work. You can skip the hassle by downloading the free Flowbird app.

Here’s how it works:

Search for it in the app store Sign up with your phone number, email, or Facebook Accept the terms It can use your location to find where you are parked Enter the city and zone code, which is located on the meter Enter your license plate Select how much time you want up to two hours

The process takes about five minutes.

Curry was asked if she would be willing to download the app.

“No, because I don’t have time. I don’t like working with apps too much. I’m not really techy,” Curry said.

The Mayor’s office expects half of the meters to arrive in early fall and the second half to arrive next spring. The Mayor’s office also said if you got a ticket due to no nearby meter working, you can go to city hall and they will work to resolve it.

Metered parking is in effect in designated areas from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.