Syracuse World War II veteran receives Flag for Fortitude recognition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Last December you may remember one of David Muir’s Made in America segments on ABC World News Tonight, featuring businesses from across the country making American-made goods right here in the states.

One local retired Syracuse Police officer, John Marcon, watched this segment and wanted to learn more about one business featured, Metal Art of Wisconsin.

“I went onto the website and browsing the website I saw Flags for Fortitude where they donate flags to veterans, first responders, police, fire, nurses, doctors,” he said.

Marcon knew the perfect nominee, his fellow brother in blue and 93-year-old World War II veteran, Carmen Surace.

“The first person and the only person I thought of was Carmen because he is well-deserving of it being a 17-year-old kid going to war in the Pacific,” he said.

Surace served seven and a half years in the Navy and 29 years as a Syracuse Police officer.

And the company making these metal flags actually started by accident, when their creation went viral on Instagram in 2013.

“It was just a hobby, it was a father and son project you know just father and son time and now it’s a huge huge thing,” owner and President, Shane Hendersen said.

After the company was featured on the segment their sales soared and their inboxes were flooded with Flags for Fortitude nominations, but Surace’s stood out to Henderson.

“This one really hit home for me because actually just two weeks ago my wife’s grandpa passed away, he was 100 years old and a World War II veteran,” he said.

Fast forward five months later, due to COVID delays, and the metal flag finally made it into Carmen’s hands, a true symbol of his lifetime of service.

Marcon presented the flag to a humbled and honored Surace on Saturday surrounded by family and friends.

