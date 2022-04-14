CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While school may be on break this week, these young people from Syracuse are still learning, getting a chance to spend time with rescue animals at The Haven at Skanda in Cazenovia.

“It’s a goat that looks a little bit like a cow because it has the white and colored patches like the grey and the black,” said The Haven at Skanda Executive Director Ellen Beckerman.

The children also had an opportunity to groom mini donkeys.

“It’s really exciting and fun because there’s like many different animals to see,” said 13-year-old Ajahnek Carter.

“All the animals here are fun, cool. I like seeing new animals, meeting new animals,” said 10-year-old Jahmeir Hardy Thompson.

This experience means so much more than that.

“For a lot of kids who have been under tremendous stress the last two years, having animals run towards them with love in their eyes is incredibly supportive,” Beckerman said. “And there’s just the joy of getting to experience the animals for the first time.”









Skanda’s connection to the city began last summer with the Cuse Quines program where they would bring a couple of animals to Syracuse for the Children to meet. This partnership now allows the children to come to Skanda to meet the animals in their own environment.

“We always want to reach the kids who need us most, but sometimes the kids who need us most don’t have transportation to go over Central New York when they so they’re really making this possible,” Beckerman said.

Leaving them with an experience they’ll carry with them forever.

“That you’re always supposed to be mindful of how to treat all animals,” said 13-year-old Latrice Judge.

This experience was funded through the Syracuse Parks Departments and donations. You can donate here.